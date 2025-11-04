Lancaster County School District celebrates academic success with improved state ratings

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — Lancaster County School District is celebrating a significant academic achievement this school year, with 54% of its schools rated as good or excellent on the South Carolina State Report Card.

According to a release, the district has shown steady growth in several key areas, outperforming the state in academic achievement, preparing for success, multilingual learners progress, graduation rate, and student progress. This marks a notable improvement in the district’s performance.

This year, the district says 12 out of 22 schools in the district received good or excellent ratings, an increase from 11 schools last year, and 81% of the schools are rated average and above, with no schools rated as unsatisfactory for the first time since 2018.

Discovery School made a remarkable leap from an average rating to an excellent one, while Discovery and Indian Land Elementary schools were noted for their excellent student progress. Clinton Elementary and Erwin Elementary also improved from below average to average ratings.

Andrew Jackson Middle School increased its rating to good, and South Middle School improved from unsatisfactory to below average, just one point shy of an average rating.

Additionally, 75% of the high schools in the district are rated good or excellent, with 50% achieving an excellent rating, an increase from the previous year.

Lancaster High School experienced a six-point increase in its ratings during the 2025 school year, contributing to the district’s overall success, and 75% of the schools are rated good or excellent in terms of graduation rate, underscoring the district’s focus on student success.

VIDEO: Lancaster County Schools superintendent resigns after 2 years

Lancaster County Schools superintendent resigns after 2 years

©2025 Cox Media Group