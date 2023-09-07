Lancaster County school leaders tackle bus woes with Indian Land’s growth

INDIAN LAND, S.C. — We’ve reported on the school bus crowding issue in Indian Land so far this year, and now Lancaster County Schools tells us they’re working on a solution.

Some of the buses are so crowded that kids are doubling up on seats, and all of the buses for Indian Land’s elementary, middle, and intermediate schools are running double routes.

Channel 9′s South Carolina reporter Tina Terry learned what the school district is doing to make the transportation experience smoother for students.

“Just please be patient with us; we are working on hiring drivers and getting them in here and getting them certified,” said Lonnie Plyler, the interim transportation head with Lancaster County Schools.

School leaders told Terry there are about 5,800 bus riders in Indian Land, which is about a thousand more than last year. That, combined with the shortage of bus drivers, is having a serious impact.

Plyler says he’s working to create more bus routes in Indian Land, and that means he’ll be hiring about nine more drivers.

“Up in the Indian Land area, we compete so much with Charlotte and Fort Mill, their salaries, the pay increases up there,” Plyler said.

The starting pay for bus drivers in Indian Land is about $17 per hour; in Fort Mill, it’s just over $20 per hour.

The good news is that some bus drivers are already in training. Plyler says that process could take about three months to complete.

One problem the district is facing is that a large percentage of the people who go through training don’t make it through the end because the testing process for obtaining a Commercial Driver’s License can be difficult.

Kellie Cannon says her child’s bus has been arriving on time, she just hopes that continues as district leaders hire more drivers.

“I hope to not experience late bus times,” Cannon said.

