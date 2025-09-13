Lancaster County schools implement AI-powered weapons detection systems

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — Lancaster County School District installed weapons detection systems in all middle and high schools and began operation on Friday.

The EVOLV system uses AI technology to identify weapons and weapon parts without invasive methods, allowing students, staff, and visitors to pass through without removing bookbags or devices.

“Lancaster County School District is committed to the safety of our students, staff, and community,” said Superintendent Raashad Fitzpatrick. “The EVOLV system will strengthen our current processes and allow efficient and effective screening.”

Students will be required to remove Chromebooks, 3-ring binders, water bottles, and umbrellas when passing through the detection systems. If flagged by the system, individuals will be asked to step aside for a search based on the pinpointed area of the threat.

Safety and Transportation Director Lonnie Plyler has secured training for school and district administrators to ensure the effective use of the EVOLV systems.

Lancaster County School District said it is aiming to create safer environments by partnering with local law enforcement and seeking solutions as part of their initiative, ‘One Lancaster: All In for All Students in All Areas of the county, All of the time.’

WATCH: Voters’ rejection of school bond forces Lancaster County to stretch resources

Voters’ rejection of school bond forces Lancaster County to stretch resources

©2025 Cox Media Group