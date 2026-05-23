Gastonia community shows love for young caretaker with heartfelt birthday surprise

GASTONIA, N.C. — A Gastonia boy who has spent much of his young life caring for his parents received a big surprise this week and a reminder that his community sees him.

Deanna Brown has been battling a rare disease that causes tumors to form throughout her body. She said she has been on life support three different times.

Her diagnosis came around the time her son, Miles, was born. Since then, Miles’ father said the now‑11‑year‑old has stepped up in ways no child should have to — cooking, cleaning, and filling in the gaps at home.

With money tight, the family couldn’t afford to celebrate Miles’ 11th birthday last week. That’s when the Freedom Jeep Club stepped in.

Members lined the street in front of the family’s home, delivering gifts and cheering for the boy who had spent years cheering on his parents.

“It felt like a major blessing that came our way,” said Josh Brown, Miles’ father. “With me not being able to work, it meant everything.”

Miles said he was overwhelmed by the kindness.

“I never had that many people come and help us that much like that… It made me feel happy and heartwarming.”

Thanks to the surprise, Miles had a birthday he’ll never forget. And when asked what he wished for, he didn’t hesitate — he wants to help ease the stress on his parents.

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