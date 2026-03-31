Lancaster County Schools names Dr. Norris Williams as permanent superintendent

INDIAN LAND, S.C. — Lancaster County Schools is keeping its interim superintendent on the job for good.

The board announced the decision Monday night.

Channel 9’s Tina Terry talked to Dr. Norris Williams about his vision for the district.

“My mother was a childcare provider and so we were always around just nurture and care for others, and that really sparked my interest,” Dr. Williams said.

That spark turned into a passion for Dr. Williams and more than 25 years working in education.

He stepped in as Lancaster County’s interim superintendent in October. On Monday board members announced he’ll take over permanently.

“Dr. Williams has done a wonderful job in the last two and a half, three months, and building that rapport and having an open door policy where folks feel that he is approachable and that they can come meet with him to resolve issues,” said Melvin Stroble with the Lancaster County School Board.

On Tuesday we asked Dr. Williams about the district’s growth and financial needs, and if he’ll ask state leaders to reverse a cap on the district’s tax rate, which was created by lawmakers in the late 1990s.

“I think that as the needs of the district as well as the needs of the community continue to change, then the conversations can also revolve around whether or not we need to make future adjustments with that,” he said.

We also asked about school safety, and specifically the multiple fights at Lancaster High School in February.

Dr. Williams talked about expanding a badge system currently used by the district that lets teachers and staff alert each other during an emergency. He said they would like to enhance sirens and visual alerts as well.

Dr. Williams added that a top priority for him is bringing people together and building trust.

VIDEO: Lancaster County Schools superintendent resigns after 2 years

Lancaster County Schools superintendent resigns after 2 years

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