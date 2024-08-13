Lancaster man arrested after chase involving stolen car

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — A man is in jail accused of leading Lancaster County Deputies on a chase in a stolen car and then crashing.

Deputies say 22-year-old Brian Solesbee stole a Kia Forte and was driving it with stolen plates from a different car late last month.

A deputy tried to pull him over on Langley Road but Solesbee sped off.

Police say he flipped the stolen car on a curve.

Solesbee was treated at the hospital and taken to jail on multiple charges.

A 24-year-old man who was riding in the car with Solesbee was also transported to the hospital. Charges of simple possession of marijuana and possession of less than 1 gram of methamphetamine are pending against the passenger for items found in the Forte when it was searched.

