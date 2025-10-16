Lancaster man avoids credit trouble thanks to Action 9 intervention

CHARLOTTE — A Lancaster man says Action 9 saved him almost $25,000 and possible credit trouble.

You may remember Isaac Stinson from a few days ago.

He told Jason Stoogenke he agreed to go solar, changed his mind before work started, and had a hard time getting out of the deal.

Stoogenke got involved emailing and calling the businesses connected to this case.

No one replied to Action.

However, Stinson says the solar financing company has since reached out to him to cancel the contract.

