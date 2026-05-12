Man charged in Rock Hill sexual exploitation blackmail under SC ‘Gavin’s Law’

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A 20-year-old man is facing charges, accused of trying to exploit a Rock Hill woman, our partners at the Rock Hill Herald reported.

Malachi Alonzo-Lee Strawder, of Summerville in the Low Country, threatened to share explicit images of the woman unless she paid him $300, according to police documents.

He was charged with felony sexual extortion before he was brought to the York County jail over the weekend.

South Carolina enacted Gavin’s Law in 2023, which targets offenders who sexually exploit people online through blackmail.

The law is named after Gavin Guffey, son of S.C. Rep. Brandon Guffey, R-York County. His son was the target of an alleged sexual exploitation case over online photos. Gavin died by suicide.

President Donald Trump signed new federal sexual extortion laws into effect alongside Rep. Guffey last year.

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