Lancaster man charged after drugs and guns found accessible to minors

LANCASTER, S.C. — A Lancaster man, 38‑year‑old Jertavice Jerone Southers, was arrested last Wednesday after investigators discovered drugs, firearms, and ammunition accessible to two minors inside his South Avenue home.

Officers initially went to the residence to locate a juvenile wanted in connection with a recent firearm discharge in the city.

After detaining the juvenile, investigators obtained a search warrant and seized nearly 14 grams of suspected fentanyl, multiple forms of cocaine, drug paraphernalia, and four firearms.

Southers, who is legally prohibited from possessing guns or ammunition due to prior convictions, was taken into custody at the scene.

He faces a long list of charges, including trafficking fentanyl, multiple counts of possession with intent to distribute, unlawful conduct toward a child, and firearm offenses.

Bond was denied, and he remains in the Lancaster County Detention Center.

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