Birkdale Village enacts curfew for minors after weekend incidents

HUNTERSVILLE — There’s a new curfew going into place at Birkdale Village for unaccompanied minors, and it comes after the report of “recent disturbances involving large groups.”

Management at the Huntersville shopping center wrote in a post on Facebook that an incident this past weekend “required Huntersville Police support.”

Channel 9 saw video shared on social media that shows a group of minors surrounding a car and blocking traffic on Saturday. We’ve reached out to the Huntersville Police Department for more information on the incident, but the department said a news release would be issued soon.

In response, Birkdale Village is now moving the minor curfew to 6 p.m., and they’ll also increase the presence of HPD officers on Friday and Saturday nights.

That is set to take effect this coming weekend, management said.

