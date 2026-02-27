Lancaster police charge nearly 30 teens after multiple fights at high school

LANCASTER, S.C. — The Lancaster Police Department announced that nearly 30 juveniles between the ages of 14 and 17 are facing charges of simple assault.

Those charges stem from several fights that broke out inside Lancaster High School last week.

Students told Channel 9 that a teacher was injured during those fights, and it was tough for them to focus.

We reached out to the district to see if those students will face disciplinary actionas well, but have not heard back.

