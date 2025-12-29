Lancaster Police search for suspect after 4 Polaris vehicles were stolen

LANCASTER, S.C. — The Lancaster Police Department is investigating a burglary and grand larceny incident at Carolina Power Sports, where four Polaris RZR Pro vehicles worth an estimated total of $151,000 were stolen. Cameron Byas, a suspect in the case, is currently in custody at the Lancaster County Detention Center.

Byas faces multiple charges including second-degree burglary, criminal conspiracy and grand larceny exceeding $10,000. Authorities apprehended him in Berkeley County, South Carolina, and he will remain in detention until his bond hearing. In addition, detectives are searching for Tyriek Frazier, 26, who has outstanding warrants for similar charges.

On Nov. 14, four people unlawfully entered the storage area of Carolina Power Sports and stole four Polaris RZR Pro vehicles, Lancaster Police said. One of the vehicles has since been recovered, while three remain missing. Police have arrested two additional suspects: Devon Xavier Mack, 27, apprehended on Dec. 1 and charged with grand larceny, burglary in the second degree and criminal conspiracy; and Jayvione Ahmaury-Dashoun Ray, 22, arrested on Nov. 15, facing charges for malicious injury to animals, grand larceny and other offenses related to the incident.

The police department is urging the public to avoid approaching Frazier if seen and to report any sightings immediately. Investigators are also seeking an unknown female suspect who allegedly transported the four male suspects from Berkeley County to Lancaster. The community is encouraged to assist with any information that could lead to the apprehension of these suspects.

