Landis receives emergency funding months after EF-1 tornado tears through town

RALEIGH — Months after a disastrous tornado hit a town in Rowan County, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced a state disaster declaration.

The tornado left more than 60,000 people in N.C. without power in early August. Trees were uprooted, planes couldn’t fly out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport, and buildings sustained intense damage from the storms.

>> SEE THE PHOTOS FROM THE STORM:

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 38 Chopper 9 tour of damage from Monday's storms

Local and state emergency management officials said the Town of Landis suffered more than $10,000 in uninsured damages from the tornado.

That $10,000 is more than 1 percent of the town’s annual operating budget, but the town doesn’t qualify for federal help.

“This state disaster declaration will help the people of Landis as they recover from an EF-1 tornado that brought destruction to their homes and businesses,” said Governor Cooper.

The order authorizes state-funded disaster assistance through public assistance grants. It helps local governments clear debris and create emergency protection measures.

The disaster declaration expires after 60 days, meaning the funding ends by the beginning of December.

(WATCH: 2nd tornado with 110 mph winds moved through 3 counties, NWS says )

Woman describes surviving tornado after wind flips her car near Charleston

©2023 Cox Media Group