FORECAST: Heat advisory issued before severe storms move in

The metro is under a Heat Advisory due to highs in the mid-90s and a heat index of 105 or higher before storms arrive.

The storms move in late afternoon and early evening and some of these will be severe.

Damaging wind is the main threat, but some hail and even a low tornado threat are also threats.

This line will move out later tonight and fairly quiet weather remains in place through the rest of the week.

A little less humid, but highs stay near 90 degrees.

Another storm chances arrives on Thursday, but doesn’t look as severe as today’s threat.

