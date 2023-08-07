Forecasts

FORECAST: Heat advisory issued before severe storms move in

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

  • The metro is under a Heat Advisory due to highs in the mid-90s and a heat index of 105 or higher before storms arrive.
  • The storms move in late afternoon and early evening and some of these will be severe.
  • Damaging wind is the main threat, but some hail and even a low tornado threat are also threats.
  • This line will move out later tonight and fairly quiet weather remains in place through the rest of the week.
  • A little less humid, but highs stay near 90 degrees.
  • Another storm chances arrives on Thursday, but doesn’t look as severe as today’s threat.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:


©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read