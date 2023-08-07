FORECAST: Heat advisory issued before severe storms move in

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- The metro is under a Heat Advisory due to highs in the mid-90s and a heat index of 105 or higher before storms arrive.
- The storms move in late afternoon and early evening and some of these will be severe.
- Damaging wind is the main threat, but some hail and even a low tornado threat are also threats.
- This line will move out later tonight and fairly quiet weather remains in place through the rest of the week.
- A little less humid, but highs stay near 90 degrees.
- Another storm chances arrives on Thursday, but doesn’t look as severe as today’s threat.
