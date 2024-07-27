Two women charged with robbing Target while armed

CHARLOTTE — Two women are behind bars accused of trying to rob a local Target store Thursday evening.

Police said the incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. at the store located in the University City area.

Presschara McVey, 22, and Keana Alexander are accused of stealing close to $400 worth of women’s clothing and baby food.

According to police reports, when security attempted to stop the women from leaving, one of them pulled out a gun.

While no one was hurt, shoppers told Channel 9 that they were surprised that something like that could happen in broad daylight.

“It’s not your typical storyline for suspects, so I don’t know. I guess I would be as nervous if it were two women coming here,” said shopper Grace Turlington.

“Especially being two women, especially being a nice target like it is now, it really catches you off guard, especially two women, you know,” shopper Cason Fowler echoed.

According to reports, both women have been in trouble.

McVay was recently released from prison after serving five years for assault with a deadly weapons charge.

