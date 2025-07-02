Lara Trump considers run for NC Senate seat, backed by Rep. Pat Harrigan

CHARLOTTE — North Carolina Republicans have different takes on how they should proceed now that Sen. Thom Tillis, R-NC, isn’t running for reelection.

President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, says she is considering a run.

Rep. Pat Harrigan, R-NC 10, says he will back Lara Trump if she goes for the seat.

House Speaker Destin Hall, R-NC 87, says North Carolina Republicans should unite behind whoever President Trump endorses.

Meanwhile, former Lieutenant Gov. Mark Robinson says there should be an open primary.

