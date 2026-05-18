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Speeding driver hits power pole in Morganton, knocks out power in surrounding area

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Speeding driver hits power pole in Morganton, knocks out power in surrounding area
Speeding driver hits power pole in Morganton, knocks out power in surrounding area
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

MORGANTON, N.C. — Crews are responding to a crash that downed power lines in Morganton on Monday morning.

Morganton Public Safety responded to a crash along North Green Street early Monday, and found downed powerlines had knocked out power to the area.

Police told Channel 9’s Dave Faherty that a 21-year-old driver was traveling at 70 mph in a 25 mph speed zone.

The vehicle struck a power pole, a no-parking sign, and a fire hydrant before traveling about 138 feet and stopping in a resident’s yard on North Green Street.

Police said the driver was not seriously injured.

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