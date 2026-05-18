Speeding driver hits power pole in Morganton, knocks out power in surrounding area

MORGANTON, N.C. — Crews are responding to a crash that downed power lines in Morganton on Monday morning.

Morganton Public Safety responded to a crash along North Green Street early Monday, and found downed powerlines had knocked out power to the area.

Police told Channel 9’s Dave Faherty that a 21-year-old driver was traveling at 70 mph in a 25 mph speed zone.

The vehicle struck a power pole, a no-parking sign, and a fire hydrant before traveling about 138 feet and stopping in a resident’s yard on North Green Street.

Police said the driver was not seriously injured.

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