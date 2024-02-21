Large anniversary donation made to local nonprofit that helps Charlotte youth

CHARLOTTE — A local Charlotte nonprofit, Greater Steps Scholars, announced a $1 million donation on Thursday.

The large gift came from John D. Richards, a Wells Fargo financial professional, and his wife Ann to create the John T. Crawford legacy scholarship. It was presented to the nonprofit during the 40th Anniversary Believers and Achievers Gala, where over 200 guests celebrated Greater Steps Scholar’s contribution through the power of education to help youth in Charlotte living in low and moderate-income families.

Richard, also a former Greater Steps Scholars board member, credited the nonprofit for impacting so many lives and the nonprofit’s founder, Dr. John Crawford, whose words inspired him to give back.

“I’m greatly inspired by words I heard from Dr. Crawford many years ago when speaking about the college scholarship fund,” said Richards. “He shared that potential is universal, opportunity is not. After hearing those words, I was moved. I knew that I had to do something proactive to support the work he was leading. So many lives have been changed because they had the opportunity to attend college. It is my hope that many more young adults will have an opportunity to not only attend school but also to have their lives enriched as mine has been through a partnership with Greater Steps Scholars.”

The gala was sponsored by Wells Fargo and held at the Wells Fargo Atrium. Past graduates, 2020 Founder’s Award winners, and Mission Award winners who missed recognition during the pandemic were also celebrated.

For more information about Greater Steps Scholars, please click here.

(WATCH BELOW: Speed for Need nonprofit asks for public help finding racing chairs, trailer after theft)

Speed for Need nonprofit asks for public help finding racing chairs, trailer after theft





©2023 Cox Media Group