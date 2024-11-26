Large police presence reported at Rock Hill health center; 1 in custody

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Numerous Rock Hill Police Department officers were spotted at a medical center in Rock Hill Tuesday afternoon.

One Channel 9 viewer recorded video of RHPD officers rushing to the Affinity Health Center off Lakeshore Parkway just before 1:30 p.m. Video showed the officers wearing protective vests and carrying long guns as they ran into the front of the building.

Channel 9′s Tina Terry is at the scene and saw several RHPD police cars outside of the medical center. Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the scene and saw officers discussing in groups in the parking lot.

At about 1:55 p.m., a police spokesperson told Terry that the scene was under control and that one woman was in custody.

Nobody was reported to be hurt in the incident, police said.

We’ve reached out to Affinity Health for more information.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

