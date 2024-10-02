Last-minute takeover saves cocktail bar from closing

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Upscale cocktail lounge 158 on Main won’t close in Mooresville after all.

The venue previously announced via Instagram its last day at 158 Main St. would be Oct. 1. But it posted on Monday that Cornelius-based Waves Entertainment is officially the new owner of 158 on Main.

“We’re excited to keep this classy cocktail lounge alive,” the post reads.

158 on Main is slated to reopen later this month.

