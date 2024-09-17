Krispy Kreme welcomes fall with new ‘Golden Harvest Collection’

CHARLOTTE — Krispy Kreme is celebrating fall’s arrival with three new doughnut flavors and a returning favorite.

Now available for a limited time at participating shops, Krispy Kreme fans can savor the sweet and spiced flavors of the season with the brand’s Golden Harvest Collection, which features:

- The new Maple Buttercreme Doughnut — An original glazed doughnut topped with maple flavored buttercreme and fall sprinkles.

- The new Oatmeal Kreme Pie Doughnut — An unglazed doughnut with white kreme filling, dipped in cookie dough icing and streusel topping, with a dollop of white kreme and a bite-sized oatmeal cookie.

- The new Salted Caramel Cheesecake Doughnut — An original glazed doughnut topped with a swirl of cream cheese buttercreme and dulce de leche flavored filling, sprinkled with salted caramel flavored crunch.

- The returning Spiced Apple Filled Doughnut — A cinnamon sugar doughnut filled with spiced apple filling.

Last month, Krispy Kreme added a pumpkin spice flavored cake doughnut and pumpkin spice flavored latte to its menu.

VIDEO: Husband-and-wife team brings taste of France to Rock Hill bakery

Husband-and-wife team brings taste of France to Rock Hill bakery

©2024 Cox Media Group