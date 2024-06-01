Latin food restaurant Calle Sol opens in SouthPark

CHARLOTTE — Calle Sol Latin Café & Cevicheria is bringing the flavors Latin America to SouthPark.

Veteran restaurateur Frank Scibelli has opened that 3,800-square-foot restaurant for dinner service at Apex SouthPark. It’s at 3100 Apex Drive, next to Hyatt Centric Charlotte SouthPark hotel.

Scibelli says he’s invested upwards of $1.5 million into the 105-seat restaurant. Construction on a patio is set to begin and will expand capacity.

“The feedback from the first Calle Sol café has been so positive that we knew not long after opening that we would be looking for another location,” he says.

The concept has carved out a niche in Charlotte’s culinary scene since opening in July 2021 in Plaza Midwood.

Read more and check out photos on CBJ’s website here.

(WATCH BELOW: SouthPark fire: ‘Not a day has gone by that I haven’t thought about it,’ firefighters say)

SouthPark fire: ‘Not a day has gone by that I haven’t thought about it,’ firefighters say





©2024 Cox Media Group