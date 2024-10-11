Laura Budd, Joshua Niday face off in newly shaped district

CHARLOTTE — Incumbent Democrat Laura Budd is running for re-election in House District 103, but most of the district is new territory for the one-term lawmaker.

“It is brand new, with the exception of some houses in my neighborhood, they drew the map lines around my house,” Budd said. “I’m knocking on doors the old-fashioned way.”

The district includes some of Matthews, south Charlotte, Pineville, and Ballantyne.

Budd is facing Republican Joshua Niday, who is making his fourth run for office.

“My campaign is mainly focused on crime, our economy, and our schools,” he said. “I also wanted to give the voters of this district another option in the in the race.”

