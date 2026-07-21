Law enforcement increases highway presence during speeding campaign

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Governor’s Highway Safety Program and law enforcement agencies across North Carolina launched the “Speeding Slows You Down” initiative on Monday. This statewide campaign encourages drivers to reduce speed and adhere to posted limits, addressing speeding as a dangerous driving behavior.

Speeding remains one of the most common risky driving behaviors on American roads, officials said.

The enforcement campaign will run through Sunday, with an increased focus on driver safety. In 2025, speed-related crashes in North Carolina resulted in nearly 350 fatalities, underscoring the severe consequences of excessive speed.

Mark Ezzell, director of the Governor’s Highway Safety Program, emphasized the dangers associated with fast driving.

“Speeding is not just a bad habit — it’s a dangerous choice that puts everyone on the road at risk,” Ezzell said. “This campaign reminds drivers that even going a few miles over the speed limit can have devastating outcomes.”

During the campaign, law enforcement officers will increase their presence on highways and local roads throughout the state. Their efforts aim to deter unsafe driving behavior and promote safer choices among motorists.

Driving at high speeds reduces a driver’s ability to control a vehicle.

According to the North Carolina Driver Handbook, a vehicle traveling 55 mph will require more than 200 feet to stop completely, even in ideal weather conditions.The

“Speeding Slows You Down” campaign is part of the GHSP’s ongoing initiatives. These year-round programs promote safe driving through a combination of education, enforcement and community partnerships.

©2026 Cox Media Group