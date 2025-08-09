Law enforcement negotiating with armed missing person in Kings Mountain hotel

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Cleveland County law enforcement is responding to an active situation at a Holiday Inn Express.

Kings Mountain Police responded to the hotel on Saturday around 8 a.m. to conduct a well check that was related to a missing persons report filed in South Carolina on Friday.

When they arrived, they found the person was armed. Officers retreated and evacuated the area, officials said.

The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office joined the police department at the scene. Officials said negotiations are underway. The Woodlake Parkway beside the hotel has been closed.

Officials have asked that the public avoid the area.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

