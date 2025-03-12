Local

Lawmakers consider bill to ease floodplain rules for rebuilding after Hurricane Helene

RALEIGH — State lawmakers are weighing a bill that could make it easier to replace homes and businesses lost in the floodwaters as western North Carolina rebuilds from Hurricane Helene.

Senate Bill 266 would exempt projects from state and local floodplain requirements if those projects involve the reconstruction or replacement of buildings destroyed in a 200-year flood event.

This would allow builders to reconstruct properties without elevating them.

