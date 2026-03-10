Lawmakers consider bill to outlaw intentional balloon releases in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina lawmakers are considering a bill that would ban balloon releases.

House Bill 3047 would make it illegal to intentionally release balloons filled with gases lighter than air, including helium.

Supporters said it will protect marine life and livestock.

Under the proposal, violators would face the same penalties as other littering offenses.

Recently, a sponsor was added to the bill.

Lawmakers in North Carolina discussed passing its own ban on balloon releases last year, but it never made it pass the Senate Rules and Operations Committee.

Some beach towns in the state have already passed its own restrictions.

