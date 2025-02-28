Lawmakers discuss ‘Liam’s Law’ to increase penalties for street racing

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Prosecutors and lawmakers in Gaston County are expected to discuss House Bill 246, known as Liam’s Law, on Friday.

The bill is named after six-year-old Liam Lagunas who was killed in June 2021 along Highway 74 near Crowders mountain. At the time, police said street racing led to the deadly crash.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty, who spoke with Liam’s family after that wreck, was at the Gaston County courthouse on Friday.

In 2021, prosecutors said Liam was with his father when two people unknown to the family got into a street racing competition causing the family to crash.

Police said the suspect, Donnie Cobb, was traveling over 100 mph when he crossed the median and struck the car with Liam in it.

The proposed law would increase the penalties for street racing when it leads to a death or serious injury.

There is also a provision for folks who leave a deadly hit-and-runs.

The district attorney, along with representative John Torbett, will be in Gaston County Friday to discuss Liam’s Law.

Faherty spoke with Liam’s mom Friday about her efforts to get justice in this case.

The press conference about Liam’s Law was scheduled to start at 1 p.m.

