Lawmakers move to fix DMV budget error after fee revenue misses target

RALEIGH — North Carolina lawmakers are trying to fix a budgeting error that short-changed the DMV, our partners at the Charlotte Observer reported.

Two years ago, state lawmakers allowed the DMV to charge fees to cover the cost of processing debit and credit cards, assuming it would generate $24 million a year.

However, it generated only $13 million.

The General Assembly wants to use money from the State Highway Fund, which is typically used to maintain roads.

The Senate is set to discuss the changes on Tuesday.

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