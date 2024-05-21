Lawmakers, researchers push for school phone bans citing mental health concerns

Some researchers and lawmakers are calling to ban phones in schools and keep smartphones out of the hands of young people until high school.

It comes amid concerning mental health trends and a look at how childhood has changed with technology.

Teens average more than four hours a day on their smartphones, according to the nonprofit Common Sense Media, with some spending up to 16 hours a day.

“Yeah, mine’s five hours and three minutes, but I listen to a lot of music. So I think that accounts for a lot of it,” 11th-grader Ailen de Bonis told Channel 9.

