Lawsuit alleges discrimination in Gaston County Police Department hiring

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Two captains with the Gaston County Police Department are suing the county and the police chief over claims of racial discrimination.

Channel 9 obtained a lawsuit filed by Capt. Brent Roberts and Capt. Reginald Bloom Jr. this month. They claim the department repeatedly passed them over for promotions.

Roberts and Bloom’s lawsuit says the department would hire less-qualified white officers.

The lawsuit claims after the previous police chief retired, the county intentionally manipulated selection criteria to ensure a white male internal candidate would be selected as the next chief.

Channel 9 reached out to Gaston County, and a spokesperson said they don’t comment on pending legal matters.

The lawsuit asks for a jury trial, an unspecified amount of damages, and a permanent injunction preventing the county from engaging in unlawful employment practices because of race and retaliation.

