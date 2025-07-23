Lawsuit claims officers wrongly killed man they believed kidnapped children

GASTONIA, N.C. — A new lawsuit accuses Gastonia police officers of using excessive force when they shot and killed Jason Lipscomb in 2022 despite already having custody of the children he was accused of kidnapping.

The suit claims officers violated department policy when they fired into Lipscomb’s car after he struck an officer while trying to flee.

Most people who live along North Edgemont Avenue off Highway 74 now did not live there when the shooting happened in July 2022.

Neither Gastonia police nor Lipscomb’s family are talking about the new lawsuit filed against officers

However, the lawsuit details a lot. The moments leading up to the shooting were captured on security camera video.

It shows Lipscomb, the father accused of illegally taking his children out of school, running down North Edgemont Avenue with officers following him.

He got in his car and police said he hit an officer as he backed up, which was when police started shooting.

Lipscomb was killed, but the lawsuit says this should have never happened. It says officers had the children before the foot chase started. The lawsuit says Lipscomb did not brandish a weapon, make threats, or commit violence against officers prior to entering the car.

Police still ran to the car with guns drawn.

The suit says one officer, “discharged 21 rounds, including after changing magazines into the driver’s compartment.”

It said the shooting violated police policy, which prohibits shooting at or from a moving vehicle unless deadly force is being used against the officer or others, and even then, only when no other option is reasonably available.

And the use-of-force policy that says shots fired at or from a moving vehicle involve additional considerations and risks and are rarely effective.

The officers involved in this case were not charged.

Attorneys for Lipscomb’s family said the suit is one method of holding them accountable.

Police said it’s their policy not to comment on pending legal action. They will respond to the suit in court.

