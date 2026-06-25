Lawsuit over Charlotte woman’s death in Mexico progresses

CHARLOTTE — The lawsuit filed by the family of a Charlotte woman who mysteriously died in Mexico continues to move forward.

Shanquella Robinson was 25 years old when she traveled to Cabo with a group of six people she considered friends.

Her friends claimed she died of alcohol poisoning, but a video later surfaced showing her being attacked.

Her death certificate said she died of neck and spinal cord injuries, and an autopsy by the Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner’s Office listed her cause of death as undetermined.

The Robinson family is suing Shanquella’s travel companions.

Next month, a judge will hear arguments from attorneys for Khalil Cooke, who contend the case should be dismissed because the lawsuit should be filed in Mexico instead.

Last month, Judge Matt Osman rejected E’Mani Green’s attempt to dismiss the case.

Green argued she was not properly served with the lawsuit.

Green previously went by the name Daejhanae Jackson and is the woman seen in the video hitting Shanquella.

She changed her name and moved to Connecticut after the trip.

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