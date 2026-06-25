Hornets’ star LaMelo Ball traded, ESPN insider reports

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Hornets are trading star guard LaMelo Ball, ESPN insider Shams Charania reported Thursday morning.

The Hornets are also trading Josh Green to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Naz Reid, a 2033 unprotected first-round pick, three first-round pick swaps (2028, 2029, 2030) and three second-round picks (2029, 2032, 2033), sources tell ESPN, Charania reported.

Ball -- who has three years left on his contract and is eligible to sign a two-year, $119.2 million extension July 6 -- helped the Hornets win 44 games last season after having 19 victories the season before.

Ball averaged 20.1 points, 7.1 assists and 4.8 rebounds and shot 36.8% from 3 in 72 regular-season games, his most played since he logged 75 in his second season in 2021-22. Unfortunately for Ball, much of his Hornets career was slowed by injuries as he played a total of 105 games from 2022-23 to 2024-25.

Ball, who turns 25 in August, won’t have a chance to snap the Hornets’ 10-year postseason drought, as his time in Charlotte comes to an end after six seasons with the franchise. After winning Rookie of the Year honors in his first season, Ball was named an All-Star in year two after averaging 20.1 points, 7.8 assists and 6.7 rebounds.

Charlotte drafted rebounding big man Hannes Steinbachof Washington with the 14th overall pick and Texas Tech guard Christian Anderson Jr. with the 16th overall pick in this week’s draft.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk contributed to this report.

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