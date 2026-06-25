‘Having visions’: Man buys winning Powerball ticket from Charlotte QT

RALEIGH — Erik Cargile, of Charlotte, won a $100,000 Powerball prize in the June 10 drawing after purchasing a $3 Quick Pick ticket that included a Power Play multiplier, N.C. Education Lottery officials said.

Cargile said he had visions of winning the lottery before securing his prize.

The win came after Cargile purchased his ticket from the Quik Trip located on West W.T. Harris Boulevard in north Charlotte. He matched the numbers on four white balls and the red Powerball, initially winning $50,000. This amount doubled to $100,000 because he had added the Power Play option and a 2X multiplier was drawn.

Cargile, the Powerball lottery winner, expressed a sense of premonition regarding his success.

“Lately, I have been having visions of winning the lottery,” Cargile said.

When Cargile scanned his ticket, he knew he had won a prize but was unaware of the exact amount until he arrived in Raleigh to claim his winnings.

“I was thinking maybe like $10,000,” Cargile said.

He described his reaction to the true prize amount, stating, “It was a shocking feeling when I heard.”

After required federal and state tax withholdings, Cargile took home $72,011 from lottery headquarters.

He plans to use his winnings to buy a house.

The Powerball jackpot for Saturday stands at a $348 million annuity, or $157.5 million in cash. The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million. Powerball is one of six draw games in North Carolina where players can buy tickets at a retail location or through Online Play via the lottery’s website or the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.

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