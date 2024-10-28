Lawyer for family of Shanquella Robinson files lawsuit against travel companions

CHARLOTTE — The lawyer for the mother of Shanquella Robinson filed a lawsuit in the Charlotte woman’s death.

“Shanquella Robinson’s family, through this lawsuit, seeks compensatory and punitive damages to address the profound emotional and financial toll this incident has caused,” stated Attorney Sue-Ann Robinson in a news release.

Shanquella Robinson mysteriously died two years ago while on a vacation with her six travel companions known as “The Cabo Six.”

She died a day after arriving at their villa.

The six people she went to Cabo, San Lucas, with said she died of alcohol poisoning, but authorities said Robinson died of a broken neck.

There was also a video showing a woman beating her.

Nobody was charged.

“The family continues to call for the arrest and extradition of Daejhanae Jackson, who is wanted in Mexico for femicide,” Sue-Ann Robinson stated.

Now her mother is suing those other six people.

The lawsuit alleges multiple counts of wrongful death, battery, negligence, conspiracy and emotional distress. The lawsuit also against the U.S. Department of State and the FBI.

“This lawsuit is not just about seeking justice for Shanquella Robinson; it’s about holding accountable those who were entrusted with the duty to investigate, act, and protect the interests of U.S. citizens abroad,” said Sue-Ann Robinson. “The heartbreaking details of Shanquella’s death and the subsequent mishandling by federal authorities only add to the family’s grief, and they deserve both full transparency and justice.”

