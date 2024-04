HAMLET, N.C. — Dozens of people in Richmond County will soon be out of a job.

Big Rock Sports notified the state that it will close its plant in Hamlet.

Eighty-one people are being laid off.

The company says it is consolidating into a Charlotte warehouse to save money and be more efficient.

