Leader of multi‑state jewelry robbery ring pleads guilty mid‑trial

CHARLOTTE — Federal prosecutors announced that Deuntria Lamar Lyons, 45, of Valdosta, Georgia, has pleaded guilty mid‑trial to leading a multi‑state armed jewelry store robbery ring.

Lyons admitted to charges including conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery and Hobbs Act robbery, after two days of testimony in federal court in Charlotte.

Investigators say Lyons orchestrated a series of violent smash‑and‑grab robberies across North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee, working with co‑conspirators Brandane Smith and Alzaah Wade, who previously pleaded guilty.

One of the most significant incidents occurred on July 11, 2023, when three masked robbers armed with guns and sledgehammers stormed FINK’s Jewelry in Huntersville, stealing roughly $500,000 in diamonds and watches. The group was later linked to additional robberies in multiple states.

The FBI ultimately stopped another planned robbery on December 1, 2023, in Dunwoody, Georgia, arresting the crew as they arrived with masks, gloves, firearms, and sledgehammers.

Lyons now faces up to 20 years in federal prison for each charge, with sentencing to be scheduled.

The investigation involved extensive coordination among multiple FBI field offices and numerous local law enforcement agencies across four states.

