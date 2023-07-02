At least 1 dead, 1 hurt after small plane crash in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — At least person died and another is hurt after a small plane crashed in North Myrtle Beach on Sunday morning, according to Channel 9 affiliate, WPDE.

The crash happened along Pete Dye Drive around 11:18 a.m. Officials do not have an official count of how many people were aboard the plane or exactly how many died, WDPE is reporting.

The plane was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived. A person was pronounced dead at the scene and another was sent to a local hospital.

WPDE reported that the area where the crash happened will be blocked for at least two days due to debris. The Federal Aviation Administration will lead the investigation into what led up to the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

