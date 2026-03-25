Legal community remembers Charlotte attorney who led iconic cases

CHARLOTTE — A memorial service for civil rights pioneer and attorney James Ferguson will be held Thursday at the Mecklenburg County Courthouse.

Ferguson was a prominent figure in the North Carolina legal community for more than 50 years and a lifelong advocate for justice, starting his career as an activist in Asheville before becoming a landmark figure in Charlotte’s legal history.

He practiced law for decades before officially retiring in 2024. Ferguson passed away in July at the age of 82.

Ferguson grew up in Asheville and became active in the Civil Rights Movement as a young man. He helped lead efforts to desegregate department store lunch counters and various other public facilities in the region. During his undergraduate years, Ferguson served as the student body president at what is now North Carolina Central University.

After completing his undergraduate studies, Ferguson attended law school at Columbia University. He graduated in 1967 and moved to Charlotte shortly thereafter to begin his legal career. He joined the first integrated law firm in Charlotte, practicing alongside Julius Chambers and the father of Gov. Josh Stein.

Ferguson's legal career included several landmark cases, most notably the Wilmington Ten. In the 1980s, he expanded his work to international civil rights issues by focusing on anti-apartheid efforts. During this period, he traveled to South Africa and met with Nelson Mandela.

Outside of his professional life, Ferguson was known to friends and colleagues by the nickname "Fergie." He was recognized for hosting large social gatherings at his home. Approximately 500 people attended one of his most recent events.

The memorial service will take place at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Mecklenburg County Courthouse to honor Ferguson’s legacy and impact on the legal community. Click or tap this link to view a livestream of the memorial from the court.

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