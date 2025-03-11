Legislation to alter NC climate goals progresses in state Senate

RALEIGH, N.C. — A bill that would roll back some of North Carolina’s climate goals is swiftly advancing through the state legislature.

The Energy Security and Affordability Act proposes eliminating the mandate for Duke Energy to reduce carbon emissions by 70% by 2030, while maintaining a long-term goal of carbon neutrality by 2050.

“North Carolina households are already dealing with inflation and higher cost of living, and this proposed legislation could further exacerbate the financial strain,” said Justin Somelofske of the North Carolina Sustainable Energy Association.

The bill’s sponsors argue that the legislation provides more flexibility to meet the 2050 carbon neutrality goal without rushing clean energy projects and passing costs onto customers.

The bill would also allow Duke Energy to raise customer rates to cover construction costs of new power plants before they are completed.

Somelofske expressed concerns that this could lead to ratepayers bearing the financial burden for research and development of new nuclear projects, which have historically run over budget and behind schedule.

Duke Energy stated that it supports policies that facilitate meeting energy needs and that any cost increases would require regulatory approval.

The bill passed its first committee and is now referred to the Senate Rules and Operations Committee for further consideration.

As Senate Bill 261 progresses through the legislative process, its potential impact on energy costs and climate goals remains a point of contention among stakeholders.

Charlotte adjusts city-wide climate goals as 2030 deadline approaches

