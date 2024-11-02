Duke Energy will not meet carbon emission goals by 2030

CHARLOTTE — Duke Energy will not meet North Carolina carbon emissions goals by 2030, according to a recent filing.

The North Carolina Utilities Commission waived a requirement Friday agreeing with Duke Energy’s claim that it cannot meet the goals while keeping the energy system reliable. Duke Energy claims it can meet the goals by 2035.

The company’s long-term plan includes building five large gas plants, one of the largest fossil fuel buildouts in the country.

The utilities commission approved plans for three of those plants but recommends Duke Energy reevaluate the need for the other two next year.

The plan includes a large solar buildout by 2031.

The commission approved plans to double the size of Bad Creek hydro plant.

The plan also includes onshore wind by 2031, which would be the first time wind turbines were added to Duke’s grid.

It also requires Duke to take steps to get offshore wind by 2034 and get a small modular nuclear reactor to replace its Belews Creek coal plant by the mid-2030s.

Statement from North Carolina Sustainable Energy Association which is one of the intervenors in the filing:

“There’s a lot to celebrate in this order, including significant additions of solar, battery storage, and onshore wind, which reflects the value these resources bring to ratepayers across the state from a cost-savings and reliability perspective. However, on the other end, it’s concerning to see a movement away from the intention of House Bill 951 to achieve 70% carbon emissions reductions in the electricity sector by 2030. This order leaves the door open for Duke Energy to stall on carbon compliance in order to develop additional resources, like natural gas, that largely benefit their shareholders over ratepayers.”

Channel 9 is waiting on a response from Duke Energy.

