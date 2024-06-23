Lennar breaks ground on 1,850-home community

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — Lennar Corp. has worked since 2017 to bring a massive, master-planned community along U.S. 521 to Lancaster County.

The homebuilder recently broke ground on an active-adult project there that will span over 1,400 aces and include 1,860 homes upon full buildout. The community, named Roselyn, is expected to give a major boost to the U.S. 521 corridor.

Roselyn is between West North Corner and West Shiloh Unity roads, around 6 miles north of downtown Lancaster. Lennar announced in March that it planned to soon launch sales for the community, which is targeted at residents age 55 and older. The homebuilder obtained the site from the family of longtime developer and U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman (R-S.C.), who was in attendance at the groundbreaking.

Keep reading on CBJ’s website here.









©2024 Cox Media Group