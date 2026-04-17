Lenoir man arrested after K-9 smells meth during traffic stop

LENOIR, N.C. — A Lenoir man was arrested Thursday after a K-9 alerted Caldwell County Sheriff’s deputies to the scent of methamphetamines during a traffic stop.

Deputies initiated a traffic stop for a vehicle registration violation. Then, K-9 Lesi alerted the deputies to the scent of narcotics in the vehicle, officials said.

While searching the vehicle, deputies found 37 grams of methamphetamine, with a value of about $5,550.

The driver, 55-year-old David Larry Scott, was arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine and maintaining a vehicle for narcotics, officials said.

“Our K-9’s are making a real difference in the fight against trafficking illegal narcotics. They play a key role in sending dope dealers to prison,” said Sheriff Kevin Bean.

Deputies said that Scott was placed in the Caldwell County Detention Center under a $75,000 secured bond.

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