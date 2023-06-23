LGBTQ+ groups boycott South End bar after owner allegedly kicks drag queen off stage

CHARLOTTE — Some LGBTQ+ organizations and dozens of people have boycotted The Bar at 316 in South End, Charlotte, after the owner was accused of using hateful language toward a drag queen who the bar brought in to perform.

The performer, Shelby Savage, said she was about to perform her second act last weekend when she claims the bar owner stopped her performance, called her a freak, and told her to get off the stage.

“He’s pointing at me talking about, ‘Get this freak out of here. You’re not welcomed on my stage. You’re a freak. Stop,’” Savage told Channel 9 on Friday. “I just don’t think he wanted to see, whether it be a Black person or an alternative queen or whatever he’s viewed me as.”

Channel 9 has spoken with several people who were at the bar that night and witnessed the alleged outburst. All of them gave the same account.

Savage has received a lot of support since then. Protesters have been gathering outside the bar several times this week.

A petition to boycott The Bar at 316 has been signed by organizations, including Charlotte Pride, Charlotte Black Pride, the LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce, and more.

The petition notes, “The drag community has instituted a ban on any drag performer/entertainer that accepts a booking, or otherwise performs at The Bar at 316.”

“I was hate-crimed, and I was told I was not wanted in your establishment,” Savage said.

Channel 9 made multiple attempts since Thursday morning to reach owner Jeff Edwards via email, direct message, and by going to the business.

We haven’t heard back from him.

An attorney told Channel 9 Friday that among other things, the employment status between the owner and Savage would help determine if any legal action could take place.

They are currently only calling for a boycott.

Meanwhile, Savage has performances booked across North Carolina.

