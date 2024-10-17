License plate office reopens in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles will be reopening a license plate office in Lincoln County.

The office originally closed on September 19 due to the previous operator’s contract ending.

It is set to reopen on October 22.

The office will be located on the 2600 block of East Main Street.

It will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, except on state holidays.

