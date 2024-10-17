Local

License plate office reopens in Lincoln County

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Lincolnton License Plate Agency

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles will be reopening a license plate office in Lincoln County.

The office originally closed on September 19 due to the previous operator’s contract ending.

It is set to reopen on October 22.

ALSO READ: Christian music, signs at Lincolnton tag office catch state’s attention

The office will be located on the 2600 block of East Main Street.

It will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, except on state holidays.

VIDEO: Christian music, signs at Lincolnton tag office catch state’s attention

Christian music, signs at Lincolnton tag office catch state’s attention

©2024 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read