'Lifesaving': Local nonprofit aims to help teens’ mental health

CHARLOTTE — Teenagers who are struggling with mental health sometimes face limited resources, so a local nonprofit is expanding access in the Charlotte area.

“I was struggling a lot with my anxiety and depression as a high schooler. That was my senior year,” a teenager named Landry told Channel 9′s Almiya White.

She says the options were limited because of her age.

“I had to wait two months to turn 1, and two days after my birthday, I was actually admitted to HopeWay,” Landry said.

Now at 21 years old, Landry says she’s happy that HopeWay is expanding its services to younger people.

“Our children have never been so struggling between levels of anxiety, depression, and cannabis use, alcohol use. It’s overwhelming,” said HopeWay CEO Dr. Alyson Kuroski-Mazzei.

She says their new facility in east Charlotte is made up of two wings, one for middle and high schoolers with mental health issues, and the other for eating disorders and young adults aged 18-25.

“These programs are going to be lifesaving and it is so needed and it is needed now,” Kuroski-Mazzei said.

She says they’ll be able to serve up to 48 people at once. They’re usually there for 30 to 40 days. The center will offer psychotherapy, medication management, integrative therapies, and educational support.

It’s not taking admissions, and you can call 980-859-2106 for information on signing up. You can also visit HopeWay’s website at this link.

