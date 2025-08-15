Lifestyle brand opening SouthPark store

CHARLOTTE — Johnnie-O has carved out a permanent home in Charlotte. The men’s apparel store opens Aug. 15 at The Village at SouthPark.

The 2,500-square-foot store brings the full Johnnie-O brand experience to Charlotte through a strategic partnership with Paul Simon Co. The longtime menswear shop has carried the Johnnie-O brand locally for 20 years.

The Johnnie-O brand resonates with customers and fits into Paul Simon’s business model for the future, says Jon Simon, president.

Chris Knott, chief merchandising officer at Johnnie-O, says he’s seen the Simon family’s commitment to quality and service firsthand. There’s a shared value and vision for “thoughtful, authentic retail.”

