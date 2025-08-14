Local

Texas developer proposes 380-unit apartment, retail project in south Charlotte

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
A Texas developer has plans for a south Charlotte site currently owned by a locally based Christian media production company. (Charlotte Business Journal)
CHARLOTTE — A Texas developer is eyeing south Charlotte for a major new project.

High Street Residential has filed to rezone more than seven acres owned by the Bible Broadcasting Network.

The site will sit at Carmel Commons Boulevard and Pineville-Matthews Road.

According to the Charlotte Business Journal, the company wants to build 380 apartments and retail space.

If approved, it would mark the latest move by Trammell Crow’s multifamily arm as it expands in the Charlotte market.

