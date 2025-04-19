1 killed in Lincoln County crash, troopers say

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — A person has died following a crash in Lincoln County early Saturday morning, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

It happened just before 5:30 a.m. on Reepsville Road near Lewis Road.

Troopers said a 2002 Mitsubishi Montero traveling west on Reepsville Road drove off the right side of the road, drove back onto the roadway, crossed the center line, traveled off the left side of the road, became airborne, and struck a tree.

The driver, 26-year-old Tiffany Lashae Reynolds, died at the scene.

Troopers said an initial investigation indicates that excessive speed was the contributing circumstance in the collision.

